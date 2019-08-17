Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 43 3.51 N/A 2.30 19.05 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 88.37 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cambrex Corporation and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cambrex Corporation and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Selecta Biosciences Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Cambrex Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cambrex Corporation and Selecta Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cambrex Corporation has a consensus target price of $52.67, and a -12.06% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cambrex Corporation and Selecta Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 57.4%. Insiders owned 1% of Cambrex Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation has 16% stronger performance while Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.