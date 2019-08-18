Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Comparison side by side

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 43 3.51 N/A 2.30 19.05 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 109.94 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cambrex Corporation and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Risk & Volatility

Cambrex Corporation has a 2.35 beta, while its volatility is 135.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 1.82 beta and it is 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cambrex Corporation are 3 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Cambrex Corporation and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -12.06% for Cambrex Corporation with average target price of $52.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cambrex Corporation and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 10.9% respectively. 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation has weaker performance than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.