Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 42 3.52 N/A 2.30 19.05 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cambrex Corporation and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cambrex Corporation and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cambrex Corporation and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

$49 is Cambrex Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -18.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend while Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Cambrex Corporation beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.