Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) Comparing side by side

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 60 1.87 33.37M 2.30 19.05 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 42 -0.86 9.59M -1.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cambrex Corporation and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cambrex Corporation and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 55,980,540.18% 12.1% 6.6% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 22,904,227.37% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

Cambrex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19 and has 19 Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cambrex Corporation and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cambrex Corporation’s average target price is $57.5, while its potential downside is -3.30%. Competitively the average target price of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is $33, which is potential -8.59% downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cambrex Corporation is looking more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cambrex Corporation and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 35.8% respectively. Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors Cambrex Corporation beats Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.