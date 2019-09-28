Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Contrasting side by side

Both Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 60 1.87 33.37M 2.30 19.05 Cronos Group Inc. 11 0.00 176.99M -0.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cambrex Corporation and Cronos Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 55,933,623.87% 12.1% 6.6% Cronos Group Inc. 1,540,382,941.69% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Cambrex Corporation and Cronos Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Cronos Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Cambrex Corporation has a consensus price target of $57.5, and a -3.60% downside potential. Competitively Cronos Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $18.33, with potential upside of 100.33%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cronos Group Inc. looks more robust than Cambrex Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cambrex Corporation and Cronos Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 9.35% respectively. 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation was less bullish than Cronos Group Inc.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 7 of the 13 factors Cronos Group Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.