Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Contrasting side by side

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 41 2.83 N/A 2.30 19.05 Chiasma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50%

A 2.36 beta means Cambrex Corporation’s volatility is 136.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Chiasma Inc. has beta of 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Cambrex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Chiasma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Cambrex Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cambrex Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 5.11% and an $49 consensus target price. Chiasma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 consensus target price and a 71.54% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Chiasma Inc. is looking more favorable than Cambrex Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cambrex Corporation and Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 66.4% respectively. About 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97% Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation has weaker performance than Chiasma Inc.

Cambrex Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Chiasma Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.