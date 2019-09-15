Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Comparing side by side

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 45 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05 Arvinas Inc. 22 57.25 N/A -5.73 0.00

Demonstrates Cambrex Corporation and Arvinas Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

Cambrex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cambrex Corporation and Arvinas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The downside potential is -3.57% for Cambrex Corporation with average target price of $57.5. Meanwhile, Arvinas Inc.’s average target price is $32.33, while its potential upside is 28.24%. The information presented earlier suggests that Arvinas Inc. looks more robust than Cambrex Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cambrex Corporation and Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 71.1% respectively. Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, 0.4% are Arvinas Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Arvinas Inc. beats Cambrex Corporation.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.