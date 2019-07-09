Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Comparison side by side

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 41 2.85 N/A 2.30 19.05 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 43.06 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cambrex Corporation and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Arcus Biosciences Inc. which has a 12.9 Current Ratio and a 12.9 Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cambrex Corporation and Arcus Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$49 is Cambrex Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 5.58%. Arcus Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 133.64% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Arcus Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Cambrex Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation has 15.97% stronger performance while Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -9.66% weaker performance.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.