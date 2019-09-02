Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Comparison side by side

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 44 3.48 N/A 2.30 19.05 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cambrex Corporation and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cambrex Corporation is 2 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.2 while its Quick Ratio is 15.2. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cambrex Corporation and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cambrex Corporation has a consensus target price of $57.5, and a -4.05% downside potential. Competitively Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $45, with potential upside of 54.64%. The data provided earlier shows that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Cambrex Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares and 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Cambrex Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation was less bullish than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.