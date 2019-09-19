Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Comparison side by side

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 46 3.49 N/A 2.30 19.05 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 72 4.07 N/A 1.15 73.62

Table 1 demonstrates Cambrex Corporation and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Cambrex Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Cambrex Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1%

Risk & Volatility

Cambrex Corporation is 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.35. Competitively, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 116.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.16 beta.

Liquidity

Cambrex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Cambrex Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cambrex Corporation and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cambrex Corporation has a -3.52% downside potential and a consensus target price of $57.5. Competitively ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $74.5, with potential upside of 2.93%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Cambrex Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cambrex Corporation and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 86.2% respectively. 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cambrex Corporation.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.