Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Comparing side by side

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 41 2.83 N/A 2.30 19.05 Amarin Corporation plc 18 28.61 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cambrex Corporation and Amarin Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cambrex Corporation and Amarin Corporation plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Volatility & Risk

Cambrex Corporation is 136.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.36 beta. Amarin Corporation plc’s 1.28 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cambrex Corporation are 3 and 2. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc has 2.2 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cambrex Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cambrex Corporation and Amarin Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

$49 is Cambrex Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 6.15%. Competitively Amarin Corporation plc has an average target price of $35.75, with potential upside of 59.81%. The information presented earlier suggests that Amarin Corporation plc looks more robust than Cambrex Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 48.7% of Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97% Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Amarin Corporation plc.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Amarin Corporation plc on 6 of the 10 factors.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.