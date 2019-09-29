Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Comparison side by side

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 60 1.87 33.37M 2.30 19.05 ADMA Biologics Inc. 5 0.00 26.08M -1.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cambrex Corporation and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cambrex Corporation and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 55,952,380.95% 12.1% 6.6% ADMA Biologics Inc. 573,943,661.97% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.35 beta means Cambrex Corporation’s volatility is 135.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, ADMA Biologics Inc. has beta of 2.7 which is 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cambrex Corporation are 3 and 2. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc. has 4.6 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Cambrex Corporation and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cambrex Corporation has a -3.60% downside potential and an average price target of $57.5. Competitively ADMA Biologics Inc. has an average price target of $12, with potential upside of 158.62%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, ADMA Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cambrex Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cambrex Corporation and ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 50.4% respectively. Cambrex Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 13 factors Cambrex Corporation beats ADMA Biologics Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.