Cambrex (CBM) Stock Rose While Truenorth Has Cut Position; Eventide Asset Management Boosted Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Position by $1.68 Million; Valuation Declined

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 16,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 581,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.71 million, up from 565,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $111.51. About 1.41 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – COMPARABLE SALES IN MAY ARE DOUBLE-DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: WHILE SOME OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE HIKING, AUSTRALIAN CIRCUMSTANCES ARE DIFFERENT; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 29/05/2018 – Lowe’s Drops Paint Strippers Blamed in Dozens of Deaths; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT; 18/05/2018 – LOWE ENTERPRISES INVESTORS BUYS 1 KENNEDY FLATS APARTMENT; 18/03/2018 – Weijia Jiang, Luther Lowe

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Cambrex Corp (CBM) by 48.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 6,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.69% . The institutional investor held 7,351 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $344,000, down from 14,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Cambrex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.6. About 840,623 shares traded or 29.42% up from the average. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 28.61% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP CBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.90, REV VIEW $535.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Cambrex Invests in New Continuous Flow Technology at its High Point, NC Facility; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q Rev $141.1M; 09/03/2018 Cambrex Short-Interest Ratio Rises 132% to 14 Days; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Cambrex Completes Pilot Plant Expansion at its High Point, NC Facility; 13/03/2018 – VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB VICOR.ST – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF MANUFACTURING PROCESS TECHNOLOGY AND ADHERENT IMMATERIAL PROPERTY RIGHTS FROM CAMBREX CORPORATION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cambrex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBM); 13/03/2018 – Cambrex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Jackson Square Partners Buys New 2.8% Position in Cambrex

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

