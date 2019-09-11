Cambrex (CBM) Shareholder Truenorth Has Trimmed Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; Kb Home (KBH) Holder Jump Trading Boosted Its Position by $452,496

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Cambrex Corp (CBM) by 56.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 18,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.69% . The institutional investor held 14,319 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $556,000, down from 33,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Cambrex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 310,309 shares traded. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 28.61% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 15/05/2018 – Cambrex Completes Pilot Plant Expansion at its High Point, NC Facility; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cambrex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBM); 13/03/2018 – VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB VICOR.ST – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF MANUFACTURING PROCESS TECHNOLOGY AND ADHERENT IMMATERIAL PROPERTY RIGHTS FROM CAMBREX CORPORATION; 13/03/2018 – Cambrex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Cambrex Invests in New Continuous Flow Technology at its High Point, NC Facility; 19/04/2018 – Cambrex Corporation to Provide Additional Information Regarding its Environmental, Social and Governance Practices; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP CBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.90, REV VIEW $535.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP – 2018 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q Rev $141.1M; 14/05/2018 – Jackson Square Partners Buys New 2.8% Position in Cambrex

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.87. About 1.45M shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB HOME QTRLY NET ORDER VALUE ROSE 8% TO $1.17 BLN; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss/Shr 82c; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Logan Pointe in West Jacksonville; 19/04/2018 – KB Home CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTR-END INVENTORIES INCREASED 5% TO $3.44 BLN, WITH INVESTMENTS IN LAND ACQUISITION AND DEVELOPMENT TOTALING $465.0 MLN FOR QTR; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 12/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: KB Home Appoints Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Citigroup holds 0% or 104,817 shares. Zweig stated it has 214,383 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Bank Of America De reported 141,248 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) or 113,095 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% or 7,800 shares. Cim Invest Mangement has 0.14% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). 131,583 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 392,921 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 5,433 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Com holds 297,553 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 157,100 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) or 184 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 23,772 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 59,206 shares to 10,794 shares, valued at $872,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 10,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 739 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How KB Home’s (NYSE:KBH) Shareholders Feel About The 87% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “SunTrust Very Positive on 3 Homebuilders as Interest Rates Plunge – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold CBM shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 32.32 million shares or 7.64% less from 34.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corporation has invested 0.02% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 780 shares. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability holds 98,641 shares. 47,544 were reported by First Retail Bank Of Omaha. Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Com has invested 0.1% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Moreover, Dupont has 0.02% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) for 24,617 shares. Mason Street Lc owns 10,794 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.11% or 16,000 shares. Thompson Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.1% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) for 5,236 shares. Lsv Asset invested in 15,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 0.01% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) for 11,535 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 11,328 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 1.41M shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $257.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 18,785 shares to 52,891 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW).

More notable recent Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM) on Behalf of Cambrex Shareholders and Encourages Cambrex Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cambrex to Double Size of Edinburgh Solid Form Screening Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PVTL, CBM, VSI and AVDR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CAMBREX INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Cambrex Corporation – CBM – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MAMS, CBM, ABDC, and NCI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.