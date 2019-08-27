Cambrex (CBM) Shareholder Polaris Capital Management Trimmed Position by $843,600; American International Group (AIG) Share Value Rose While United Services Automobile Association Increased Position

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cambrex Corp (CBM) by 50.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.69% . The hedge fund held 21,397 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, down from 43,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cambrex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $59.17. About 763,669 shares traded or 33.78% up from the average. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 28.61% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 09/03/2018 Cambrex Short-Interest Ratio Rises 132% to 14 Days; 14/05/2018 – Jackson Square Partners Buys New 2.8% Position in Cambrex; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q Rev $141.1M

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in American International Group Inc (AIG) by 22.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 151,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 824,572 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.51M, up from 672,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in American International Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $53.08. About 2.13M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038; 19/04/2018 – AIG AUTHORISES TWO NEW ENTITIES IN UK & LUXEMBOURG; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0% or 105 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Et Al reported 79,190 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Rampart Inv Co Limited Liability Co has 8,052 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sterneck Capital Ltd Liability invested 1.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Becker Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.81% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 32,680 are held by Everence Cap Mngmt. Patten And Patten Tn holds 0.06% or 12,105 shares in its portfolio. Westpac invested in 0% or 96,715 shares. 3,449 are owned by Stelac Advisory Svcs Limited. Bbva Compass Bank Inc owns 100,443 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Intact Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 7,500 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1,331 shares. Loews, a New York-based fund reported 8,466 shares. Moreover, Schneider Cap has 0.86% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 87,214 shares.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 22,155 shares to 177,045 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 3,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,941 shares, and cut its stake in Chemours Co/The.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 5,600 shares to 273,953 shares, valued at $40.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 12,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 712,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT).