Cambrex (CBM) Shareholder American Capital Management Increased Holding; Epam Sys (EPAM) Shareholder Profit Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cambrex (CBM) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 95,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.69% . The institutional investor held 764,238 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.69M, up from 668,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cambrex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $59.99. About 1.76M shares traded or 313.72% up from the average. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 28.61% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 19/04/2018 – Cambrex Corporation to Provide Additional Information Regarding its Environmental, Social and Governance Practices; 14/05/2018 – Jackson Square Partners Buys New 2.8% Position in Cambrex; 15/05/2018 – Cambrex Completes Pilot Plant Expansion at its High Point, NC Facility; 13/03/2018 – Cambrex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP – 2018 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cambrex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBM); 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP CBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.90, REV VIEW $535.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 Cambrex Short-Interest Ratio Rises 132% to 14 Days

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 7,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 22,316 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 29,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $186.44. About 300,089 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,553 shares to 81,085 shares, valued at $37.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 83,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 930,270 shares, and cut its stake in Liveramp Holdings.

