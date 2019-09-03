Cambrex (CBM) Share Price Rose While Polaris Capital Management Decreased by $843,600 Its Holding; Morgan Stanley Holding In Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Was Has Upped

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 67,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 938,880 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.18 million, up from 871,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $89.86. About 17,935 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cambrex Corp (CBM) by 50.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.69% . The hedge fund held 21,397 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, down from 43,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cambrex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.77. About 4,068 shares traded. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 28.61% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 09/03/2018 Cambrex Short-Interest Ratio Rises 132% to 14 Days; 17/04/2018 – Cambrex Invests in New Continuous Flow Technology at its High Point, NC Facility; 14/05/2018 – Jackson Square Partners Buys New 2.8% Position in Cambrex

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Insurance Holdings Co (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 27,900 shares to 170,651 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 26,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cambrex leads healthcare gainers; Titan Pharmaceuticals leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Cambrex Corporation – CBM – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 08/07: (CBM) (RYTM) (GH) Higher; (INGN) (PBPB) (NEWR) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GCI, CBM, VSI and CVRS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold CBM shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 32.32 million shares or 7.64% less from 34.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund owns 72,669 shares. Granite Investment Prns reported 0.98% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0.09% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Shell Asset owns 28,497 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 51,313 shares in its portfolio. One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). King Luther Mgmt accumulated 28,143 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Co has 10,000 shares. Assetmark invested 0% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Polaris Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Tributary Capital Ltd Com holds 1.01% or 359,150 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md invested in 0% or 644,063 shares. Principal Group owns 295,061 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 29,624 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 2,248 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap holds 0.21% or 63,800 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial Corporation invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Avalon Advsr Llc has 0.4% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 157,463 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 149 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 9,750 shares. Buckhead Cap Ltd Llc owns 11,322 shares. 21,361 are owned by Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership. Burney accumulated 0.02% or 2,807 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 3,620 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Co reported 810,367 shares stake. Garrison Asset Management Ltd holds 0.54% or 9,073 shares. Whittier Of Nevada has 0.06% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability reported 3,796 shares stake. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 51,797 shares or 0% of its portfolio. City Hldg accumulated 13,582 shares or 0.43% of the stock.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 8,535 shares to 6,036 shares, valued at $426,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 3.93 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM).