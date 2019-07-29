Cambrex (CBM) Market Valuation Rose While Quantbot Technologies LP Has Cut by $1.14 Million Its Stake; Corsair Capital Management LP Holds Holding in Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Cambrex Corp (CBM) by 94.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62,000, down from 31,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Cambrex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $43.82. About 176,037 shares traded. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 8.87% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 03/05/2018 – Cambrex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Cambrex Completes Pilot Plant Expansion at its High Point, NC Facility; 09/03/2018 Cambrex Short-Interest Ratio Rises 132% to 14 Days; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP – 2018 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 14/05/2018 – Jackson Square Partners Buys New 2.8% Position in Cambrex; 13/03/2018 – Cambrex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q Rev $141.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cambrex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBM); 13/03/2018 – VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB VICOR.ST – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF MANUFACTURING PROCESS TECHNOLOGY AND ADHERENT IMMATERIAL PROPERTY RIGHTS FROM CAMBREX CORPORATION; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q EPS 72c

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 220.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 101,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 147,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32M, up from 46,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $120.03. About 193,911 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 3,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc holds 138,440 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 200,847 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 54,107 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cim Investment Mangement has invested 0.27% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Federated Pa has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 16,096 shares. Rk Capital Ltd accumulated 147,886 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Employees Retirement System Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 27,000 shares. Legal & General Group Pcl reported 42,085 shares. Virginia-based London Of Virginia has invested 0.2% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 9,283 shares.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 404,468 shares to 37,403 shares, valued at $765,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brightsphere Investmnt Grp P by 24,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,875 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gaming Stocks to Consider After Macau Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sports Betting & Esports: What’s Next and How to Invest – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs Incorporated 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Invitation – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

More notable recent Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “CBM Missed Earnings by Over 90% – Investorplace.com” on February 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cambrex Strengthens Leadership Team to Support Integrated Small Molecule End-to-End Service Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cambrex Completes Acquisition of Avista Pharma Solutions – GlobeNewswire” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cambrex Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cambrex Completes Acquisition of Halo Pharma NYSE:CBM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold CBM shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 32.32 million shares or 7.64% less from 34.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark stated it has 697 shares. 1.34M were accumulated by Clearbridge Investments Lc. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co holds 40,127 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,083 shares or 0% of the stock. 6,219 are owned by Palouse. Alphaone Invest Ser Ltd Liability Corporation holds 41,133 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0% or 8,364 shares. Piedmont Invest Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 72,669 shares. 10,680 are owned by Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 12,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 232,812 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & owns 0.01% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) for 117,748 shares. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) has invested 0% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Swiss State Bank owns 61,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) by 6,376 shares to 10,399 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.