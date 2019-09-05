Cambrex (CBM) Holder Trillium Asset Management Upped Position by $1.06 Million; Choate Investment Advisors Raised American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Stake by $517,816; Share Price Rose

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 4,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 8,266 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $862,000, up from 3,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $128.75. About 1.06 million shares traded or 16.39% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY SADSBURY TOWNSHIP’S WASTEWATER; 18/05/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS SUNDALE UTILITIES,; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M; 30/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Buys Wastewater Assets From Exeter Township for $96 Million; 20/03/2018 – Missouri American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 02/04/2018 – Desalination Project Environmental Reports Released; 30/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN; 28/03/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS VILLAGE OF FISHER WATER, WASTEWATER; 14/05/2018 – American Water at Group Lunch Hosted By Eden Rock Today; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cambrex Corp (CBM) by 39.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 27,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.69% . The institutional investor held 98,641 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 70,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cambrex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $59.7. About 240,065 shares traded. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 28.61% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 17/04/2018 – Cambrex Invests in New Continuous Flow Technology at its High Point, NC Facility; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP CBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.90, REV VIEW $535.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP – 2018 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 15/05/2018 – Cambrex Completes Pilot Plant Expansion at its High Point, NC Facility; 09/03/2018 Cambrex Short-Interest Ratio Rises 132% to 14 Days; 13/03/2018 – VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB VICOR.ST – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF MANUFACTURING PROCESS TECHNOLOGY AND ADHERENT IMMATERIAL PROPERTY RIGHTS FROM CAMBREX CORPORATION; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q Rev $141.1M; 13/03/2018 – Cambrex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Cambrex Corporation to Provide Additional Information Regarding its Environmental, Social and Governance Practices

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 496,126 shares to 3.57 million shares, valued at $100.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 5,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,643 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cipher Capital Lp has 0.04% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 4,504 shares. Chesley Taft Associates Ltd owns 0.14% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 16,545 shares. The Kansas-based Tortoise Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Moreover, Lodestar Counsel Il has 0.06% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). The Illinois-based Country Tru Bankshares has invested 0.92% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Sabal Tru accumulated 204,599 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs owns 32,883 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Rampart Investment Com Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 69,082 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 2,700 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 19,525 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.04% or 1.24M shares in its portfolio. Mai Cap Mgmt holds 2,125 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Wilshire Secs Mgmt reported 2.35% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Trellus Mngmt Llc reported 51,600 shares or 10.25% of all its holdings. Bryn Mawr stated it has 88,160 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.47, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold CBM shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 32.32 million shares or 7.64% less from 34.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Granite Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 445,764 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 30,296 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns has 0% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) for 2,752 shares. Natl Bank Of America De reported 226,829 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 117,748 shares stake. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 13,066 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 4.87 million shares. Leuthold Gru Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Us Retail Bank De invested in 21,404 shares. American Century Companies Incorporated holds 0% or 6,556 shares. Alphaone Inv Ser Lc owns 41,133 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Ranger Invest Mgmt Lp accumulated 733,451 shares or 2.06% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc owns 250,088 shares. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 626,128 shares.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 70,060 shares to 312,990 shares, valued at $23.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 129,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,696 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.