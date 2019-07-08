Cambrex (CBM) Holder Trillium Asset Management Has Boosted Position; Daiwa Securities Group Has Raised Its Position in Macerich (MAC) as Stock Value Declined

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cambrex Corp (CBM) by 39.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 27,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,641 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 70,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cambrex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $46.69. About 97,227 shares traded. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 8.87% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 19/04/2018 – Cambrex Corporation to Provide Additional Information Regarding its Environmental, Social and Governance Practices; 09/03/2018 Cambrex Short-Interest Ratio Rises 132% to 14 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cambrex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBM); 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q Rev $141.1M; 13/03/2018 – Cambrex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Cambrex Invests in New Continuous Flow Technology at its High Point, NC Facility; 14/05/2018 – Jackson Square Partners Buys New 2.8% Position in Cambrex; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP – 2018 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP CBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.90, REV VIEW $535.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Macerich (MAC) by 31.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 590,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.48 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.67 million, up from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Macerich for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 1.07M shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Real Estate Adds Macerich, Exits Invitation Homes; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-STARBOARD VALUE LP CHALLENGES MAJORITY OF MACERICH CO’S MAC.N BOARD; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO MAC.N SAYS STEVEN HASH APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q EPS 24c; 04/04/2018 – b8ta At Macerich’s Santa Monica Place Named ‘Store Of The Year’; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH IS SAID CLOSE TO ANNOUNCING PLANS FOR CEO TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COMMENCES PROCESS FOR DETERMINING NEW PERMANENT CEO; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Backs FY18 FFO $3.92/Shr-FFO $4.02/Shr

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 44,767 shares to 212,235 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 2,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,926 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold CBM shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 32.32 million shares or 7.64% less from 34.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise has 0% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,903 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 11,328 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Quantbot LP owns 0.01% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) for 1,600 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) or 28,167 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 0.02% or 1.41M shares. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.01% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). 12,600 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). State Common Retirement Fund reported 72,669 shares. Amer Century holds 0% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) for 6,556 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Ser Automobile Association accumulated 14,703 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.44 million activity. O HERN THOMAS E had bought 5,000 shares worth $198,450 on Thursday, May 23. 3,500 shares were bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C, worth $116,706 on Thursday, June 27.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 2,237 shares to 31,143 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominos Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) by 2,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,776 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Prn).