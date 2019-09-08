Cambrex (CBM) Holder Kennedy Capital Management Upped Its Position by $938,030 as Stock Price Rose; As Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Crawford Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding by $886,006

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 20.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 33,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, down from 42,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $130.29. About 414,794 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cambrex Corporation (CBM) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 24,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.69% . The institutional investor held 267,452 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, up from 242,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cambrex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $60.06. About 439,434 shares traded. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 28.61% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 09/03/2018 Cambrex Short-Interest Ratio Rises 132% to 14 Days; 14/05/2018 – Jackson Square Partners Buys New 2.8% Position in Cambrex; 19/04/2018 – Cambrex Corporation to Provide Additional Information Regarding its Environmental, Social and Governance Practices; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q EPS 72c; 13/03/2018 – VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB VICOR.ST – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF MANUFACTURING PROCESS TECHNOLOGY AND ADHERENT IMMATERIAL PROPERTY RIGHTS FROM CAMBREX CORPORATION; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q Rev $141.1M; 15/05/2018 – Cambrex Completes Pilot Plant Expansion at its High Point, NC Facility; 13/03/2018 – Cambrex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cambrex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBM); 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP CBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.90, REV VIEW $535.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CBM shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 32.32 million shares or 7.64% less from 34.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 22,820 shares. Northern Corporation holds 626,128 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc has 208,854 shares. Cambiar holds 63,914 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 36,499 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street holds 984,241 shares. Comerica Natl Bank reported 35,423 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Com holds 0.01% or 5,236 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Investment invested in 0.1% or 13,575 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 16,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Parametric Ltd Llc, Washington-based fund reported 67,973 shares. Clearbridge Invests Llc owns 1.34 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 359,150 shares. Amer Capital Mgmt accumulated 764,238 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability Com reported 525 shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E. W. Scripps Company Class A (NYSE:SSP) by 222,184 shares to 273,662 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 95,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 731,720 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Energy Industries Inc (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Techs stated it has 7,200 shares. Clarkston Prtn Lc reported 649,285 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 64,098 shares. Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 2,853 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa owns 66,360 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. United Service Automobile Association reported 96,507 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 31 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 4,048 shares. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 17,230 shares. 200 are owned by Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 17,555 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Incorporated Ca has invested 3.21% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). 97,624 are held by Fifth Third State Bank. Bowling Portfolio Ltd Liability Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 28,789 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital Inc has invested 0.31% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 7.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $82.12M for 44.62 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.56% negative EPS growth.