Cambrex (CBM) Holder Alphaone Investment Services Decreased Its Holding by $1.73 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Paragon Capital Management LTD Has Increased Its Position by $3.78 Million

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Cambrex Corp (CBM) by 52.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 45,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.69% . The institutional investor held 41,133 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, down from 86,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Cambrex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $59.99. About 938,596 shares traded or 131.65% up from the average. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 28.61% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q EPS 72c; 19/04/2018 – Cambrex Corporation to Provide Additional Information Regarding its Environmental, Social and Governance Practices; 17/04/2018 – Cambrex Invests in New Continuous Flow Technology at its High Point, NC Facility; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cambrex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBM); 03/05/2018 – Cambrex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP – 2018 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 14/05/2018 – Jackson Square Partners Buys New 2.8% Position in Cambrex; 13/03/2018 – VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB VICOR.ST – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF MANUFACTURING PROCESS TECHNOLOGY AND ADHERENT IMMATERIAL PROPERTY RIGHTS FROM CAMBREX CORPORATION; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP CBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.90, REV VIEW $535.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q Rev $141.1M

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $136.91. About 6.57 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold CBM shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 32.32 million shares or 7.64% less from 34.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Tocqueville Asset Management LP invested in 13,066 shares. Confluence Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 107,671 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 22,006 are held by Manufacturers Life Communication The. 30,629 were reported by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Moreover, Legal General Group Public Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) for 88,295 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 28,167 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp holds 24,617 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 13,534 shares. Ranger Investment Mgmt LP owns 733,451 shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. Century Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 6,556 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 124,400 shares. 25,332 were reported by American Group Inc. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.02% or 51,846 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 798,573 shares.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,300 shares to 36,000 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 78,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scge Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 6.54% or 889,698 shares. Ironsides Asset Advsrs Limited Co holds 8,220 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Alesco Advsr Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,503 shares. Contravisory Incorporated accumulated 583 shares. Polar Cap Llp invested in 3.58M shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 11.97 million shares or 3.58% of its portfolio. Paragon Capital Management Lc owns 6.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 111,251 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Com stated it has 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Estabrook Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ntv Asset Llc reported 1.86% stake. Guggenheim Cap Ltd reported 1.94% stake. King Luther Capital Management Corp invested in 3.04M shares or 2.74% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Company, a Japan-based fund reported 165,348 shares. Ww Asset Management holds 3.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 532,023 shares. Wagner Bowman Corp accumulated 1.26% or 45,018 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.