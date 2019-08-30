Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) Contrasting side by side

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks Corporation 9 0.92 N/A 0.02 600.62 Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 139 0.00 N/A 4.44 29.02

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Ubiquiti Networks Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Cambium Networks Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Cambium Networks Corporation is currently more expensive than Ubiquiti Networks Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0.00% 143.1% 33.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cambium Networks Corporation is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Ubiquiti Networks Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Ubiquiti Networks Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cambium Networks Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Cambium Networks Corporation and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Cambium Networks Corporation has a 42.49% upside potential and an average price target of $13.38. On the other hand, Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s potential downside is -4.15% and its consensus price target is $106. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Cambium Networks Corporation seems more appealing than Ubiquiti Networks Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75% of Cambium Networks Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.5% of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.7% of Cambium Networks Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 80.77% of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambium Networks Corporation -1.74% -0.93% 0% 0% 0% -0.93% Ubiquiti Networks Inc. -5% -1.76% -24.16% 19.26% 55.04% 29.49%

For the past year Cambium Networks Corporation has -0.93% weaker performance while Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has 29.49% stronger performance.

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. beats Cambium Networks Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The companyÂ’s service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.