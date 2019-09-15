Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cambium Networks Corporation has 75% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its rivals. 4.7% of Cambium Networks Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cambium Networks Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Cambium Networks Corporation and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks Corporation N/A 10 600.62 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Cambium Networks Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Cambium Networks Corporation is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Cambium Networks Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.96 2.71

The potential upside of the peers is 70.67%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cambium Networks Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambium Networks Corporation -1.74% -0.93% 0% 0% 0% -0.93% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Cambium Networks Corporation has -0.93% weaker performance while Cambium Networks Corporation’s competitors have 33.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cambium Networks Corporation are 1.5 and 1.1. Competitively, Cambium Networks Corporation’s rivals have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cambium Networks Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambium Networks Corporation.

Dividends

Cambium Networks Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cambium Networks Corporation’s competitors beat Cambium Networks Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.