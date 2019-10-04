Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Comparison side by side

Both Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks Corporation 10 0.00 5.29M 0.02 600.62 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 29 1.37 23.62M 0.62 48.08

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cambium Networks Corporation and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Cambium Networks Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Cambium Networks Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Comtech Telecommunications Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cambium Networks Corporation and Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks Corporation 55,104,166.67% 0% 0% Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 81,673,582.30% 5.1% 3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cambium Networks Corporation is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cambium Networks Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cambium Networks Corporation and Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

Cambium Networks Corporation’s upside potential is 45.75% at a $13.38 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is $36, which is potential 18.03% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cambium Networks Corporation seems more appealing than Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75% of Cambium Networks Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 88% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% are Cambium Networks Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambium Networks Corporation -1.74% -0.93% 0% 0% 0% -0.93% Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 5.01% 4.24% 27.73% 19.18% -9.9% 22.27%

For the past year Cambium Networks Corporation has -0.93% weaker performance while Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has 22.27% stronger performance.

Summary

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. beats Cambium Networks Corporation on 12 of the 15 factors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The companyÂ’s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location-based technology, such as Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone userÂ’s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare. The companyÂ’s Government Solutions segment provides command and control technologies, including tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. This segment also offers over-the-horizon microwave systems, such as equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.