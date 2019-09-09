Cambiar Investors Upped Stake in Sap Se (SAP); Crescent Park Management LP Has Upped Holding in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) by $13.26 Million as Share Price Rose

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 92,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.03 million, up from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $121.94. About 329,133 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 18/04/2018 – 10Pearls Acquires Kash Solutions, a SAP Ariba Partner; 24/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Named to ClOReview’s Top 20 Most Promising SAP Solution Providers 2018; 05/04/2018 – SAP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF CALLIDUS SOFTWARE; 08/03/2018 – ESKOM TO UNDERTAKE OWN INVESTIGATION ON SAP CONTRACT; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 27/04/2018 – DGAP-DD: SAP SE english; 13/04/2018 – SAP: Contract of CHRO Extended Until March 31 2024; 06/03/2018 – Seeloz Announces Strategic OEM and Go-To-Market Partnership with SAP to Leverage Artificial Intelligence in Minimizing Waste across the Healthcare and Food Supply Chains; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 06/03/2018 – SAP Expands User Experience Across All-Analytics Platform

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 61.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 259,919 shares as the company's stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 679,574 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.87M, up from 419,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.92. About 1.40 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500.

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “KAR Announces SEC Declares IAA, Inc. Form 10 Effective – PRNewswire” on June 14, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KAR Auction Services, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “KAR Board of Directors Approves IAA Salvage Auction Business Spin-Off – PRNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.