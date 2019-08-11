Cambiar Investors Upped Its Smucker J M Co (SJM) Position; KBC GROUP NV ORDINARY SHARES BELGIUM (KBCSF) Shorts Decreased By 0.47%

KBC GROUP NV ORDINARY SHARES BELGIUM (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) had a decrease of 0.47% in short interest. KBCSF’s SI was 658,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.47% from 661,900 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 3294 days are for KBC GROUP NV ORDINARY SHARES BELGIUM (OTCMKTS:KBCSF)’s short sellers to cover KBCSF’s short positions. It closed at $60.85 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cambiar Investors Llc increased Smucker J M Co (SJM) stake by 4.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambiar Investors Llc acquired 2,916 shares as Smucker J M Co (SJM)’s stock declined 9.25%. The Cambiar Investors Llc holds 63,140 shares with $7.36 million value, up from 60,224 last quarter. Smucker J M Co now has $12.75B valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $111.84. About 655,880 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 01/05/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER NAMES DAVID J. LEMMON TO LEAD PET BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 04/04/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO. TO BUY AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION, LLC, MAKER; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER TERMINATES PACT AFTER CHALLENGE FROM FTC; 09/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Smucker’s Pillsbury, baking brands said to be for sale; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO. REPORTS TERMINATION OF PACT TO BUY WESSON; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Ainsworth Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $1.7 Billion; 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Working With J.M. Smucker to Review Options

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients primarily in Belgium, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company has market cap of $25.29 billion. It accepts deposits; offers loans to individuals, businesses, and public authorities; and provides services, including payments, cash management, trade finance, leasing, corporate finance, and money and capital market products. It has a 9.57 P/E ratio. KBC Group NV serves clients through a network of approximately 1,500 bank branches, as well as through insurance networks and electronic channels primarily in Belgium, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Ireland.

Among 6 analysts covering J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. J.M. Smucker had 15 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, June 7 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Wednesday, February 27. Citigroup maintained the shares of SJM in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased Royal Dutch Shell Plc stake by 52,312 shares to 3.14M valued at $196.74 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 3,590 shares and now owns 49,945 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.