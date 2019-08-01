Cambiar Investors Trimmed Its Rambus Del (RMBS) Position as Valuation Rose; Blackstone Group (BX) Holding Has Boosted by Ulysses Management Llc

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Rambus Inc Del (RMBS) by 31.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 144,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% . The institutional investor held 307,402 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, down from 451,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Rambus Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $12.46. About 928,095 shares traded or 66.45% up from the average. Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has declined 5.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBS News: 16/04/2018 – Rambus Launches CryptoManager RISC-V Root of Trust Programmable Secure Processing Core; 27/04/2018 – Rambus: Penelope Herscher Retires From Board, Board Size Reduced to 6 From 7; 06/03/2018 Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – Rambus 1Q Loss $38.9M; 04/05/2018 – RAMBUS FORMS JV IN CHINA TO DEVELOP RRAM TECHNOLOGY; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: RAMBUS 1Q REV. $46.4M; 07/05/2018 – RAMBUS 1Q REV. $46.4M, EST. $97.0M; 25/05/2018 – Rambus Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 04/05/2018 – RAMBUS – RELIANCE MEMORY FORMED ALONG WITH STRATEGIC INVESTMENT PARTNERS THG VENTURES, WEST SUMMIT CAPITAL, WALDEN INTERNATIONAL & ZHISLAND CAPITAL; 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS INC – SPECIFIC TERMS OF AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group (BX) by 32.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, up from 113,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 05/04/2018 – GSO Capital Partners’ Third Capital Solutions Fund Closes on $7 Billion in LP Commitments; 23/04/2018 – Blackstone Asks Spain’s Market Regulator to Approve Bid for Hispania; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: BLACKSTONE,SAUDI ARABIA PIF VEHICLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 08/05/2018 – Sir John Hood to Join Blackstone’s Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Blackstone to Target About $4.5 Billion for Global Energy Deals; 30/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BUYS CIRSA; NO TERMS; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GATHERS $1.75 BILLION FOR INFRASTRUCTURE SECONDARIES; 21/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: After Hilton success, Blackstone makes $4.8B bid to buy LaSalle Hotel Properties; 05/04/2018 – Blackstone bids for Spain’s Hispania for 17.45 euros a share

More notable recent Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Orchid Island Capital Announces July 2019 Monthly Dividend and June 30, 2019 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Semiconductor Stocks’ Q2 Earnings on Jul 29: NXPI, AMKR, RMBS – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Rambus Inc (RMBS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Rambus (RMBS) Reports Acquisition of Northwest Logic – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rambus (RMBS) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 17,912 shares to 134,721 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 21,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (NYSE:SMFG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $19,942 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RMBS shares while 30 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 100.85 million shares or 21.31% more from 83.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl holds 271,912 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 68,885 shares. 1.25M were reported by Primecap Management Company Ca. Valley National Advisers holds 0% or 50 shares. Paragon Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 258 shares. Comerica Comml Bank invested in 108,375 shares. 29,628 were accumulated by Group One Trading L P. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) or 17,147 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Tudor Invest Et Al owns 86,981 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). 876,255 were reported by Principal Financial Group Inc Inc. Axa stated it has 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 0% or 263,263 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Investment Il reported 39,867 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 595,833 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0.06% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 3.03M shares. Bb&T Ltd holds 103,059 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Catalyst Cap Limited reported 5,251 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Leavell Inv Mngmt reported 0.31% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Vestor Capital Ltd Llc has 1,459 shares. Captrust Financial stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Moreover, Frontier Investment Mngmt has 0.15% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Gruss And Comm Inc invested 1.45% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 2.44% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 0.25% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). First Republic Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.22% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio.