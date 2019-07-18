Cambiar Investors Trimmed Its Holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by $13.59 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Share Value Declined, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Decreased Holding by $930,000

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,911 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, down from 53,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $26.95. About 1.32M shares traded or 27.23% up from the average. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 17.53% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: The Combination of Pebblebrook and LaSalle Would Create a Hotel Industry Leader; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Revised Proposal Also Provides LaSalle’s Common Hldrs With Option to Receive Cash Up to Maximum of 15% in Aggregate; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces lnadvertent Disclosure of Draft Document; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Revises Merger Proposal and Substantially Raises; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK REVISES MERGER PROPOSAL & RAISES OFFER PRICE; 17/04/2018 – Sharenet: -Pebblebrook boosts offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle; 24/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – CONFIRMED THAT ON APRIL 20 RECEIVED FROM PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST FURTHER REVISED UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE CO; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Boosts Its Bid for LaSalle Hotel Properties; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE ADDITIONAL SCHEDULED REPAIR WORK LATER IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-Pebblebrook ready to discuss buyout offer pricing for LaSalle Hotel

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 32.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 316,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 650,187 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.04M, down from 966,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 2.18M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS 200M-GALLON DROP IN ETHANOL EXPORTS TO CHINA; 01/05/2018 – ADM SEES GOOD FARMER SELLING IN BRAZIL IN 1Q, FIRST PART OF 2Q; 19/03/2018 – SCHRODER DECLINED TO COMMENT ON ADM MERGER TALKS; 10/04/2018 – Biodiesel: Global Industry Report 2018 – lndividual Analysis on the Top 60 Companies Including Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Technip France and Bioro – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback; 25/05/2018 – ADM: TRUCK STRIKE AFFECTING MATERIALS ARRIVING AT BRAZIL PLANTS; 20/03/2018 – BETTER SOY CROPS IN BRAZIL, U.S. WON’T MAKE UP SHORTFALL: ADM; 01/05/2018 – ADM flags improving look for soyabean processing; 03/04/2018 – U.S. TRADE COMMISSION SAYS DUMPING OF BIODIESEL IMPORTS FROM ARGENTINA, INDONESIA, HARMS U.S. PRODUCERS; 17/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces Acquisition of lndustrias de Aceite S.A. (“Fino”) and the Assignment of the Purchase Agreement for the Acquisition of ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”)

Analysts await Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PEB’s profit will be $108.44M for 8.12 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.43% EPS growth.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,000 shares to 22,200 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Lsv Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh owns 19,600 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.02% or 9,100 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co accumulated 202,458 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management stated it has 44,822 shares. 17,618 are owned by Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 280,577 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 24,325 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Commerce invested 0.02% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 56,354 shares. Fmr Limited Com reported 808,575 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Lc holds 0.04% or 69,406 shares in its portfolio. Security & Inc owns 417,125 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based Welch Group Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Clark Cap Mngmt Grp holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 431,390 shares. Ent has invested 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab has 924,576 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc owns 58,430 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott accumulated 34,889 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited holds 0.06% or 206,223 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks holds 87,775 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sage Fincl Gp Inc Inc accumulated 0.01% or 918 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa invested in 65,655 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3.66 million shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0% or 616 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 8,586 shares. Asset One Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 282,172 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo has 0.02% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 32.35% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.02 per share. ADM’s profit will be $386.51 million for 14.61 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.77 million activity. LUCIANO JUAN R had bought 23,657 shares worth $1.00 million on Monday, April 29. 6,000 shares were bought by Young Ray G, worth $256,542 on Monday, April 29.