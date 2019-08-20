Cambiar Investors Trimmed Holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by $30.71 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Winslow Capital Management Lifted Position

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 5,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 664,836 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18B, up from 659,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1812.56. About 1.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Parks Associates: Approximately 40% of Consumers Planning to Purchase a Smart Home Device Find Interoperability With Either Amazon Echo or Google Home Important; 15/05/2018 – Amazon to open checkout-free stores in Chicago and San Francisco; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BORROWINGS UNDER AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL BE USED FOR BACKSTOPPING ANY NOTES CO MAY ISSUE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – N2WS Announces Backup and Recovery Support for Amazon DynamoDB; 08/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos recently revealed one of his sources of inspiration: A quote tacked on to his fridge. via @CNBCMakeIt; 19/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items. Via @DelRey:; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N IS SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE ALLEGING UNLAWFUL CONDUCT IN E-COMMERCE BUSINESS LINKED TO COMPETITION FROM AMAZON.COM AMZN.O — COURT FILING; 26/04/2018 – $AMZN announces it will raise Prime subscriptions by 20%; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has released his latest annual shareholder letter

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 348,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 1.95 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.69M, down from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $103.28. About 569,738 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal; 25/04/2018 – NXP #3 on List of Top Companies for Artificial Intelligence Chipset Innovation; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS WON’T HOLD CALL NOR PROVIDE FORWARD GUIDANCE

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 11,077 shares to 475,904 shares, valued at $560.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 42,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,020 are owned by Pinebridge Invests Lp. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 142 shares. Prudential Plc accumulated 182,683 shares. Sweden-based Nordea Investment Management Ab has invested 1.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.85% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 960 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 1.21% or 6,127 shares. Redwood Invests Limited Com reported 13,175 shares stake. Delaware-based Riverhead Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 940,620 were accumulated by Apg Asset Nv. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company holds 76,895 shares. West Chester Capital Advsr holds 2.92% or 785 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi stated it has 6,000 shares. Hemenway Trust Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,938 shares. Compton Cap Management Ri accumulated 1,232 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Valicenti Advisory Serv holds 8.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 9,576 shares.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 153,276 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $167.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 38,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,843 shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).