Cambiar Investors Trimmed Holding in American Express Co (AXP) as Stock Rose; Robinson Capital Management Holding in Pioneer Muni Hi Adv Trst (MAV) Lifted as Stock Value Were Volatile

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst (MAV) by 134.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 368,090 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 641,350 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, up from 273,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.65M market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 52,576 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 14,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 500,140 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.67 million, down from 514,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $119.09. About 2.26M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2,353 shares to 31,537 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 49,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 495,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (NYSE:LYG).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.31 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Munienhanced Fund (MEN) by 141,396 shares to 605,143 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dws Strategic Municipal Inco by 37,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,776 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muni Interm Durati (MUI).