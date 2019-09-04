Cambiar Investors Stake In Rockwell Automation (ROK) Was Has Lifted; Principal Finl Group (PFG) Shareholder Capital Management Lifted Stake by $315,750

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 8,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 187,536 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.91M, up from 179,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $149.58. About 251,249 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 6,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 221,449 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, up from 215,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52.56. About 359,026 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED; 01/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum May 15; 18/04/2018 – Principal: Recommends Hldrs Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC; 22/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore research alert on Principal Financial Group Inc; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS PRINCIPAL INTL OTHER ENTITIES AUM $173.8B MARCH 31; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL AUM $673.8B; 09/04/2018 – Principal Global CEO Sees a Trade War as Market Outlier (Video); 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q EPS $1.36; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S CORP – DESIGNATED MICHAEL S. CRIMMINS TO SERVE ON INTERIM BASIS AS CO’S PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q Net $397.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0.02% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 119,472 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 440,274 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ent owns 244 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Valley National Advisers Incorporated holds 0% or 256 shares in its portfolio. 759,612 were reported by California Employees Retirement. Cornerstone Advisors has 727 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 28,250 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys, a Kentucky-based fund reported 11,316 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited has 0.01% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Whittier Of Nevada accumulated 0% or 127 shares. American Natl Registered Advisor has 0.35% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 12,706 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 74,579 shares. Davidson Inv, a Montana-based fund reported 167,202 shares.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58 million and $363.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 12,155 shares to 127,780 shares, valued at $15.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Greenhill & Co Inc (NYSE:GHL) by 16,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 697,563 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Two Sigma has invested 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Ls Investment Advisors Limited Company owns 4,101 shares. D E Shaw & Co invested in 71,122 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Com owns 5,795 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Bank Of holds 12,238 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Ltd has 0.13% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 184,750 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.45% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 22,132 shares. Pettee Invsts Incorporated has 0.59% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Benedict Advsr holds 0.51% or 6,696 shares. 15,800 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp holds 0.03% or 20,043 shares in its portfolio. Us Natl Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 75,210 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 0.47% or 6,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 80,619 shares.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 35,829 shares to 139,247 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conduent Inc by 69,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,772 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

