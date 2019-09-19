Cambiar Investors Stake in Hub Group (HUBG) Lowered as Stock Value Rose; Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Holder Perkins Capital Management Has Decreased Holding as Shares Rose

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Hub Group Inc (HUBG) by 16.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 13,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.21% . The institutional investor held 65,044 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, down from 78,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Hub Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.79. About 51,805 shares traded. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has declined 0.98% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBG News: 29/05/2018 – Mary Boosalis Joins Hub Group’s Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Sees 2018 EPS $2.34-EPS $2.44; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hub Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBG); 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.35; 03/05/2018 – Hub Group Named to Forbes’ 2018 list of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q REV. $1.1B, EST. $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC HUBG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.34 TO $2.44; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 39C; 29/05/2018 – Mary Boosalis Joins Hub Group’s Bd of Directors

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 56.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 15,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 11,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260,000, down from 27,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.29. About 3.46M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.63 million for 24.26 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 59 investors sold CY shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp holds 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 520,140 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Teton Advisors has 82,900 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs has 0.03% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Creative Planning holds 0% or 19,199 shares. 10.22 million were accumulated by Pentwater Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Hodges Cap Management Inc reported 341,645 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 124,439 shares. Magnetar Fincl Lc accumulated 3.79% or 8.51M shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Lc owns 9,037 shares. Comerica National Bank holds 0.05% or 260,618 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 99,685 shares. World Asset Management owns 17,113 shares. Raymond James Associates owns 41,918 shares. Yakira Mgmt stated it has 40,000 shares.

Analysts await Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. HUBG’s profit will be $27.27 million for 14.31 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Hub Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.05% negative EPS growth.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 244,692 shares to 414,904 shares, valued at $8.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 83,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK).