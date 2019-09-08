Cambiar Investors Stake in American Intl Group (AIG) Has Upped by $5.96 Million; Pier Capital Has Increased Its Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Position

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 138,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 941,558 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.54 million, up from 803,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 1.90M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 12/04/2018 – AIG – ANTHONY VIDOVICH WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INSURANCE, EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 28/03/2018 – American International Group paid its new chief executive Brian Duperreault $43.1 million last year, a securities filing showed

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) by 50.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 215,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The institutional investor held 639,582 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 423,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Stemline Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $483.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 618,366 shares traded or 12.87% up from the average. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys 1.9% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 16/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS BOARD; FURTHER ENHANCES COMMERCIA; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Expands Board of Directors; Further Enhances Commercial Expertise with Appointment of Darren Cline; 26/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Clinical Presentations of SL-801 and SL-701 at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Stemline Therapeutics, Exits Ablynx; 09/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congre; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congress; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Darren Cline to Board

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 46,707 shares to 94,239 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 14,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,806 shares, and cut its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.06% or 21,650 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 44,015 shares. Lee Danner Bass Inc holds 0.08% or 17,087 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 1.55 million shares. Peoples Services holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 3.20 million shares. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Hightower Ltd Liability owns 95,832 shares. 1.55M are held by Brandes Investment Prtn Lp. Cna stated it has 74,881 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Limited Liability accumulated 481,255 shares. Tradition Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 27,623 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 500,431 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Lc accumulated 125 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

