Cambiar Investors Raised Its Holding in Home Depot (HD) as Stock Rose; As Enterprise Prods Partners LP (EPD) Market Valuation Rose, Private Capital Advisors Has Boosted Holding

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 23.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 40,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 211,087 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.90M, up from 170,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $225.41. About 4.52 million shares traded or 18.46% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners LP (EPD) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 17,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 368,549 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.64M, up from 350,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $28.89. About 5.24 million shares traded or 40.52% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Df Dent Com has 0.02% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 42,911 shares. Gagnon Ltd reported 171,051 shares. D L Carlson Inv Gru reported 23,874 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 455,075 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Johnson Counsel has invested 0.06% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Cumberland Advsr owns 7,840 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Company owns 264,193 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. South Street Advsrs owns 18,538 shares. Bsw Wealth Partners invested in 0.09% or 8,243 shares. Bank Of The West invested in 9,810 shares or 0.03% of the stock. National Registered Advisor Inc has 0.2% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). The Illinois-based Savant Cap Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 5.19 million shares or 2.61% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Tru Com holds 69,392 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Phocas invested 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ccm Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 59,192 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability stated it has 110,570 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Accuvest Global accumulated 0.67% or 5,545 shares. 287,484 are held by Bancorp Of Nova Scotia. 3,060 were accumulated by Old Dominion Capital. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 9,606 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt has 3,500 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 21,954 shares. Sather Fincl Gru Inc reported 8,138 shares. Focused Wealth Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Parkside Fincl State Bank holds 0.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1,790 shares. Public Sector Pension Board reported 143,741 shares. Linscomb Williams has invested 0.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 221,053 are owned by Sarasin And Partners Llp.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $3.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 17,623 shares to 121,624 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 6,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,788 shares, and cut its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA).

