Cambiar Investors Position in United Bankshares West V (UBSI) Has Trimmed as Market Value Declined; 1607 Capital Partners Increases Position in Hancock John Invs Tr (JHI)

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Hancock John Invs Tr (JHI) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 32,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 744,206 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74M, up from 711,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hancock John Invs Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 20,677 shares traded. John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) has declined 2.76% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500.

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI) by 30.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 37,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,716 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, down from 122,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in United Bankshares Inc West V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 381,268 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 5.04% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q LOSS 2.6B RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – TO CONSIDER RAISING CAPITAL NOT EXCEEDING 15 BLN RUPEES IN ONE OR MORE TRANCHES BY QIP, PUBLIC ISSUE OR RIGHTS ISSUE; 17/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA CFO NWAGHODOH COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 21.88 BLN RUPEES VS 23.52 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 AHLI UNITED BANK – BANK AND TAMKEEN SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT TO MANAGE FINANCING PORTFOLIO WORTH 40 MLN DINARS; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 3-MONTH MCLR BY 10BPS TO 8.40% FROM MAY 14; 29/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS SAYS GOT 26.34 BLN RUPEES IN EQUITY CAPITAL FROM CENTRAL GOVT; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.1%; 20/03/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – FY NET INCOME 2.8 BLN PESOS, UP 23%; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 21.9B RUPEES

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset Invt Grade Def (IGI) by 117,900 shares to 14,300 shares, valued at $287,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Amt (NUW) by 159,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,783 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU).

Since January 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $10,057 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.89, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold JHI shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 1.85 million shares or 16.35% more from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn holds 25,317 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Limited Liability holds 30,805 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Landscape Management Limited Liability Com owns 30,257 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). Provise Grp Ltd invested in 0.02% or 10,375 shares. Shaker Fincl Services Ltd Liability Co invested in 198,354 shares. Philadelphia Trust owns 40,313 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Optimum Invest Advisors accumulated 0% or 400 shares. 1607 Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corp reported 744,206 shares stake. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). Ameriprise Fincl Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 43,536 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). Ftb has invested 0.01% in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). Guggenheim Limited Co stated it has 0.02% in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). Moreover, Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 0.12% invested in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI).

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 67,594 shares to 587,435 shares, valued at $29.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 8,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold UBSI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 1.68% more from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0.01% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). City invested in 0.17% or 16,885 shares. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Tributary Mgmt Ltd Company holds 758,556 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 653,046 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 69,327 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has 14,680 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mairs And Power Incorporated reported 0.06% stake. Starr accumulated 5,064 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Amalgamated Bankshares accumulated 14,829 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 10,653 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 105,638 shares. Anchor Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.82% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 1.07 million shares. Snow Mgmt LP invested 0.1% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Stifel Fincl owns 35,373 shares.