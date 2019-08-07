Cambiar Investors Position in Bruker (BRKR) Has Boosted by $2.83 Million; Alps Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Ormat Technologi (ORA)

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologi (ORA) by 74.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 11,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 27,715 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, up from 15,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $64.53. About 160,507 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 08/05/2018 – Sarulla Geothermal Power Plant Expands to 330 MW With Third and Final Unit Commencing Commercial Operation; 27/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies, Inc. Announces the Closing of $100 Million Debt Financing; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NOW EXPECT 2018 TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $711.0 MLN AND $735.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – RESTATEMENT IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT LINE ITEM IN COMPANY S STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – ANY SIGNIFICANT PHYSICAL DAMAGE TO PUNA FACILITIES COULD HAVE AN ADVERSE IMPACT ON BUSINESS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS; 23/04/2018 – U.S. Geothermal Inc. Hldrs Approve Merger Deal With Ormat; 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 22/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE, MAINTAIN POWER PLANT & WILL RECEIVE ALL DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW GENERATED BY POWER PLANT; 23/04/2018 – News On U.S. Geothermal Inc. (HTM) Now Under ORA; 22/05/2018 – ORMAT CLOSES $33.4M PARTNERSHIP TRANSACTION FOR POWER PLANT

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Bruker Corp (BRKR) by 54.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 74,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% . The institutional investor held 210,437 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, up from 135,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Bruker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $41.77. About 1.38 million shares traded or 60.58% up from the average. Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has risen 56.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKR News: 03/05/2018 – BRUKER KEEPS 2018 REV. GROWTH, ADJ EPS OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bruker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKR); 10/04/2018 – Bruker Launches New FT-IR R&D Spectrometer INVENIO™; 17/04/2018 – DKSH HOLDING AG DKSH.S – DKSH AND BRUKER AXS SIGN DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR ASIA PACIFIC; 20/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces Bologna Workflow for Rapid and Cost-Effective Clinical Microbiology Diagnosis of Bloodstream Infections with; 26/04/2018 – Bruker Appoints Falko Busse as Pres of the Bruker BioSpin Group; 10/04/2018 – Bruker Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER 1Q REV. $431.7M, EST. $417.4M; 26/04/2018 – Bruker Appoints Falko Busse as President of the Bruker BioSpin Group; 14/03/2018 – BRUKER NAMES GERALD HERMAN AS INTERIM CFO

