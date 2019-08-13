Cambiar Investors Maintains Position in Rockwell Automation (ROK); Bunge LTD (BG) Holding Has Lifted by Capital Innovations Llc

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 8,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 187,536 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.91 million, up from 179,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $149.96. About 760,403 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 54.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 8,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 22,710 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 14,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.75% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $53.36. About 1.44M shares traded or 16.11% up from the average. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N CEO SAYS WILL EXPORT US SOYBEANS TO ARGENTINA “IF MARGINS JUSTIFY IT”; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT ORGANISATION, LED BY VALMOR SCHAFFER; 03/04/2018 – Bunge Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 22; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE ACUCAR FILES REQUEST TO BECOME PUBLIC CO. IN BRAZIL; 02/05/2018 – Bunge to push ahead with Brazilian sugar mill IPO; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE – CONCURRENTLY WITH ENTRY INTO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, SOME BRAZILIAN SUGAR MILLING UNITS HAVE ENTERED SECURED PRE-EXPORT TERM LOAN FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 20; 16/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 16; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE ACUCAR E BIOENERGIA FILES PROSPECTUS FOR IPO IN CVM

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 25,739 shares to 78,307 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 10,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,821 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rockwell Automation Pressured As Short-Cycle Headwinds Spread – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These 2 Companies Just Set the Tone for Industrial Earnings Season – The Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Emerson Electric Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Eaton Looks Like a Good Investment for Dividend Hunters – Motley Fool” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 1,850 shares. Oakbrook Lc holds 0.13% or 12,579 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.29% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Washington Cap Management has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Pettyjohn Wood White owns 1,220 shares. Whittier Trust Co has invested 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Private Wealth Advsr has 0.32% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 4,934 shares. 80,073 are held by Mackay Shields Llc. The New York-based Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Norinchukin Commercial Bank The reported 0.05% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Benedict Advsrs Inc has invested 0.51% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 157,755 shares. Heathbridge Management holds 5.3% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 151,110 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 6,300 shares. Walleye Trading invested in 0% or 2,395 shares.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Are Think About Bunge Limited (BG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Bunge Limited Declares Dividends on Common and Preference Shares – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Bunge Loders Croklaan Opens New Oils Processing Facility in China – Stockhouse” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.