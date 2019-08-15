Cambiar Investors Lowered Rambus Del (RMBS) Holding by $1.44 Million as Market Value Rose; Eventide Asset Management Has Increased Its Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) Holding by $4.11 Million; Shares Declined

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) by 22.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The institutional investor held 205,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.93 million, up from 168,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $65.76. About 78,340 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROPOSED $120M OFFERING & CON; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $3.22; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q REV. $36.0M, EST. $38.9M; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $36M; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS; 10/04/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PRICING OF UPSIZED $250M; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA – U.S. COURT GRANTED DEFENDANTS MOTION & DISMISSED WITH PREJUDICE DERIVATIVE LAWSUIT PURPORTEDLY BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF COMPANY; 23/03/2018 – Intercept Announces Multiple New Ocaliva® (obeticholic acid) Data Presentations at the International Liver Congress™ 2018

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Rambus Inc Del (RMBS) by 31.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 144,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% . The institutional investor held 307,402 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, down from 451,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Rambus Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.29. About 75,479 shares traded. Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has declined 5.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBS News: 04/05/2018 – RAMBUS, GIGADEVICE, THG VENTURES FORM RELIANCE MEMORY TO DEVELO; 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS SIGNS LICENSE PACT FOR DPA COUNTERMEASURES TO BEIJING TO; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: RAMBUS 1Q REV. $46.4M; 06/03/2018 – RAMBUS INITIATED ABOUT $50M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 06/03/2018 – Rambus to Repurchase $50M of Its Common Stk; 27/04/2018 – Rambus: Penelope Herscher Retires From Board, Board Size Reduced to 6 From 7; 04/05/2018 – RAMBUS – RELIANCE MEMORY FORMED ALONG WITH STRATEGIC INVESTMENT PARTNERS THG VENTURES, WEST SUMMIT CAPITAL, WALDEN INTERNATIONAL & ZHISLAND CAPITAL; 07/05/2018 – RAMBUS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 13C TO 20C, EST. EPS 20C; 27/04/2018 – Rambus Shareholder Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation Gets 42.5M Votes Against, 38.6M For

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Ltd accumulated 21,870 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research has 0% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 3,067 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 2,671 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited has 0.04% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 674,348 shares. Profund Advisors Lc holds 0.03% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) or 6,114 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited reported 142,188 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Moreover, Clearbridge has 0% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Geode Cap Ltd has invested 0.01% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Fisher Asset Ltd Com has 37,964 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co holds 28,550 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sarissa Cap Ltd Partnership has 320,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) or 26,150 shares.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 33,000 shares to 317,000 shares, valued at $52.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 136,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 428,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).

