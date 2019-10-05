Cambiar Investors Lowered Its Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Stake as Shares Rose; Citigroup (C) Holder Salzhauer Michael Has Decreased Position by $3.99 Million

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 424,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 4.99 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $217.34 million, down from 5.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.86. About 466,315 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints Namal Nawana CEO; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation Protocol of the Installation of Knee Unicompartmental Prosthesis (Journey (Smith & Nephew)) With; 02/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew, Inc. vs Arthrex, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/02/2018; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN FROM BOARD AND AS CEO; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Howard Hechler from Smith & Nephew as the New Chief Business Officer; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Smith & Nephew, Inc.- Smith & Nephew Whipknot Soft Tissue Cinch #5 Sutures. PN: 7211015; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC SN.L – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 03/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 medical devices maker Smith & Nephew to end six-month search for CEO tomorrow by naming ex

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 79.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 56,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,743 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, down from 71,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup reorganizes credit markets unit – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 29/05/2018 – CITI MAY OFFER MILES, REWARDS ON CHECKING, SAVINGS ACCOUNTS; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Institutional Clients Group Rev $9.85B; 02/04/2018 – Financial Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 14/05/2018 – Former Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit Makes $100 Million Investment in Credit-Card Startup; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY ICG REVENUES OF $9.8 BLN INCREASED 6%; 20/03/2018 – PETRA DIAMONDS LTD PDL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 07/03/2018 – $35 billion hedge fund Millennium Management has hired a top trader from Citigroup

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.44 billion for 8.61 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 111,832 shares to 157,732 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 213,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Com has 257,880 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Hartford Invest Mgmt has 0.65% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 332,359 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs, Arizona-based fund reported 1,897 shares. Cambiar Limited Com owns 639,321 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Hilltop owns 8,067 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas has invested 1.46% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 16,000 were accumulated by Glacier Peak Cap Ltd. 10.44 million were reported by Artisan Prns Partnership. Great Lakes Lc has 1.39% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 912,376 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America accumulated 6,808 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Company holds 415,439 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. 715,000 are held by American Fin Group. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0.43% or 86,201 shares. Field Main Financial Bank has 14,625 shares.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $3.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 85,412 shares to 272,948 shares, valued at $44.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 84,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT).