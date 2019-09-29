Cambiar Investors Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $3.06 Million as Market Value Declined; Fastenal Co (FAST) Shares Declined While Redmond Asset Management Has Increased Holding by $1.08 Million

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 21,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 308,284 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.94M, down from 330,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 6.01M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 97.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 33,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 67,926 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21 million, up from 34,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Common Asset Ltd Co accumulated 20,481 shares. Blb&B Ltd Liability Co stated it has 134,958 shares. Beach Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,600 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Com has invested 2.22% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chemical Commercial Bank invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Company has 0.65% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 689,719 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 861,727 shares. Cardinal Capital Mngmt holds 100,180 shares or 3.96% of its portfolio. Thomas Story And Son Lc stated it has 88,630 shares. Peak Asset Lc holds 0.56% or 12,227 shares in its portfolio. Hayek Kallen Mngmt has 3.27% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Murphy Capital Management holds 1.86% or 89,267 shares in its portfolio. Oak Associate Limited Oh stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va, Virginia-based fund reported 42,516 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 204,900 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $3.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 40,142 shares to 211,087 shares, valued at $43.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.