Cambiar Investors Lowered Commvault Systems (CVLT) Position as Market Value Declined; Marsh & Mclennan (MMC) Shareholder Boston Family Office Has Increased Position

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan (MMC) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 6,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 181,397 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.03M, up from 174,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $98.73. About 1.94 million shares traded or 20.86% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 07/05/2018 – WisPolitics.com: Dept. of Natural Resources: The ultimate birder adventure – Horicon Marsh 21st Annual Bird Festival will be; 14/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 06/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q REV. 1.28B RINGGIT; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 21/05/2018 – MMC SAYS PLANNED SALE OF MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING TERMINATED; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 09/03/2018 – HYARD – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 34,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The institutional investor held 33,942 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 68,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.34. About 741,008 shares traded or 66.47% up from the average. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 09/04/2018 – Commvault Names Patrick Williams Vice President of the Asia Pacific Region; 02/04/2018 – Elliott Takes Stake in CommVault: 13D Filing; 06/03/2018 – Kaminario and Commvault Join Forces to Accelerate and Automate Operational Backup and Recovery and Ensure Business Continuity; 06/03/2018 MEDITECH Holdings South Africa Expands Solution Offerings and Data Value with Commvault; 10/04/2018 – Commvault Innovates With New Proactive Customer Support Framework & Announces Seventh Consecutive Year Of Beating Industry Aver; 23/05/2018 – GDPR represents huge opportunity for Channel with Commvault Data Governance Solutions; 02/04/2018 – COMMVAULT HAS HAD INITIAL TALKS WITH ELLIOTT; 01/05/2018 – CVLT NEW GOVERNANCE INITIATIVES RELATES TO PACT WITH ELLIOTT; 10/04/2018 – Hitachi, Ltd Selects Commvault to Protect its SAP HANA Cloud Service; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Holdings Buys New 2.7% Position in CommVault

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,895 shares to 4,085 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 11,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,310 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 6,293 shares to 76,821 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 33,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Hubbell Inc.

