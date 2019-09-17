Cambiar Investors Increases Stake in Cdk Global (CDK); Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined While State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Increased by $1.05 Million Its Holding

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 7,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 344,788 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.02 million, up from 337,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $129.84. About 2.18M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 7,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 142,816 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.06M, up from 135,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.68. About 226,529 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Lowers 2018 Rev Guidance to Range of 2.5%-3% Growth From 3%-4%; 23/04/2018 – 1-2-1 Mobile Joins CDK Global Partner Program; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: No Termination Fee Under Terms of Agreement; 20/03/2018 – FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 08/03/2018 – CDK Global Introduces Innovative Drive Flex DMSaaS Offering; 22/03/2018 – SiriusXM and CDK Enhance Connected Car Solutions and Capabilities for Car Dealers Nationwide; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Adj EPS 85c; 14/03/2018 – CDK Partners with Nissan for US Dealer Website Program

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Foundation Advisors holds 169,669 shares. Northern Tru has 35.26M shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Westwood Group Incorporated has invested 1.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Zeke Ltd reported 47,475 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. 31,285 were accumulated by Tcw Group Inc. Payden & Rygel has invested 1.84% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nexus Mngmt reported 10,726 shares. Greenwood Cap Assoc Limited Co, South Carolina-based fund reported 79,042 shares. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Tru reported 10,900 shares. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 1.94% or 39,337 shares. Bragg Fincl Inc has 1.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 67,110 shares. Glynn Cap Management Limited accumulated 0.38% or 16,128 shares. The California-based Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jefferies Group Ltd Com reported 60,735 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Nuance Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 1.32% stake.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 4,944 shares to 36,782 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:ABG) by 4,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,908 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC) by 18,035 shares to 129,927 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 8,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,255 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

