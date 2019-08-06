Cambiar Investors Increased Chevron New (CVX) Holding; Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) Has 2.67 Sentiment

Cambiar Investors Llc increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 6.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambiar Investors Llc acquired 21,996 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Cambiar Investors Llc holds 375,403 shares with $46.24 million value, up from 353,407 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $226.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $118.82. About 3.06M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.79, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 16 funds started new and increased holdings, while 6 sold and trimmed positions in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund. The funds in our database reported: 3.05 million shares, up from 2.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 6 Increased: 13 New Position: 3.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13500 target in Monday, May 13 report. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6.

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC) stake by 20,126 shares to 147,962 valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) stake by 70,854 shares and now owns 156,001 shares. Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Lc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation holds 291,902 shares. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Liability stated it has 65,998 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Mngmt invested in 1.03M shares or 0.26% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Aspen invested 0.83% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ci Inc owns 8,000 shares. Waters Parkerson And Com reported 254,139 shares stake. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability has invested 1.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 4.97 million shares. Mcrae Management holds 3,442 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department reported 49,229 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Grisanti Cap Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9,353 shares. Keystone Financial Planning reported 58,929 shares stake.

Usca Ria Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund for 80,554 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 256,527 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.21% invested in the company for 443,909 shares. The Georgia-based Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. has invested 0.14% in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 36,379 shares.

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.62. About 12,873 shares traded. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) has risen 7.55% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.55% the S&P500.