Cambiar Investors Holds Holding in Cdk Global (CDK); Highland Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in International Business Machine (IBM) as Market Valuation Rose

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 85.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 9,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 1,489 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205,000, down from 10,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $144.01. About 821,317 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED QTRLY GAAP TAX RATE ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $0.1 BILLION; 04/05/2018 – BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 19/03/2018 – Intersections Inc. Launches AI-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 7,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 142,816 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.06M, up from 135,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 161,122 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL, AUTO/MATE CITE FTC OPPOSING THE DEAL; 17/05/2018 – CDK Global Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/03/2018 – FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – HAVE NARROWED CO’S GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR TO $2.67 – $2.72 ,MAINTAINED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK OF $3.23 – $3.28; 23/04/2018 – DJ CDK Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDK); 22/03/2018 – CDK Global Launches Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer Experience; 14/03/2018 – CDK Partners with Nissan for US Dealer Website Program

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 16,015 shares to 204,373 shares, valued at $29.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) by 424,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.33 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.