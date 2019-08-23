Cambiar Investors Holding in Sap Se (SAP) Increased as Valuation Declined; Hs Management Partners Has Trimmed Diageo P L C (DEO) Holding by $6.33 Million; Stock Value Declined

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 38,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 449,427 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.53M, down from 488,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $166.88. About 251,463 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 92,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.03M, up from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $117.9. About 229,466 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 08/03/2018 – SAP: Internal Probe of South Africa Unit Finds ‘Indications of Misconduct’; 08/03/2018 – Germany’s SAP admits misconduct in South Africa Gupta deals; 14/05/2018 – DXC Technology Announces New Offering to Transition and Transform SAP® Solutions to Amazon Web Services; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 05/04/2018 – SAP: Strategic Move Will Strengthen Intelligent Customer Experience Suite of Solutions; 18/04/2018 – 10Pearls Acquires Kash Solutions, a SAP Ariba Partner; 29/05/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) to Highlight New CIO Dashboard at SAP SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG Annual Conference; 06/03/2018 – SAP Supervisory Board Approves Agenda for 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with Planned Say-on-Pay Vote and Election; 26/04/2018 – Thomson Reuters ONESOURCE Achieves SAP-Certified Integration with Cloud Solutions from SAP; 20/03/2018 – SAP® Predictive Analytics, Application Edition, Powers Intelligent Enterprises

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 365,715 shares to 4.14M shares, valued at $193.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 59,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Diageo Benefits From Rising Spirit Prices – The Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Frothy Valuation Makes Diageo A Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What Effect Could Diageo’s Productivity Program Have On Its Financial Performance In The Near Term? – Forbes” with publication date: July 24, 2019.