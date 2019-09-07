Cambiar Investors Holding in Home Depot (HD) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Rose; Groesbeck Investment Management Holding in Mplx LP Com Unit Rep L Com (MPLX) Upped by $921,632 as Market Value Declined

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 5,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 170,945 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.80 million, down from 176,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep L Com (MPLX) by 42.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 28,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 96,895 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, up from 68,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep L Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 964,750 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp Com Com (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11,276 shares to 48,700 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.16 million activity. $513,259 worth of stock was bought by Peiffer Garry L. on Friday, August 9. Heminger Gary R. bought $1.16 million worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsr Incorporated has 26.78M shares. Whittier Tru Com holds 0% or 2,208 shares. Eagle Glob Limited Co invested 1.61% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited Com has invested 0.15% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Green Square Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.32% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 15,127 shares. 92,098 are held by Waddell & Reed. 213,237 are owned by Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Susquehanna Int Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) or 94,798 shares. Freestone Capital Lc accumulated 239,052 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 38,926 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Management Ltd Partnership owns 566,829 shares. Private Capital Advsr Inc owns 245,261 shares or 2.44% of their US portfolio. M&T Financial Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp reported 0.57% stake. 62,075 were accumulated by Us Comml Bank De.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 33,452 shares to 334,980 shares, valued at $7.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 49,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 495,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs Power Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 312,250 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Incorporated accumulated 52,926 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP has 1,092 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hudson Valley Inv Adv has 63,379 shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora holds 0.76% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 11,031 shares. South State Corp holds 1.67% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 84,796 shares. Alethea Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.27% or 2,000 shares. Cim Ltd reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ashfield Cap Partners Limited Company holds 1.73% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 81,940 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 516,605 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc holds 0.01% or 3,078 shares. Arbor Ltd Liability Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,278 shares. Ballentine Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 9,243 shares. Weik Cap Mgmt reported 1.4% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).