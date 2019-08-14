Cambiar Investors Has Upped Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Stake by $358,123; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Bangor Savings Bank Has Raised Its Stake by $1.36 Million

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 9,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 115,381 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 105,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 1.29 million shares traded or 55.62% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 72.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 11,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 27,649 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 16,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.98. About 25.17M shares traded or 3.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 26,570 shares to 335,428 shares, valued at $17.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,939 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft hires Samsung vet as healthcare head – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Stock Is Worth a Buy â€¦ If You Wait for a Discount – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Inv Ltd, a Minnesota-based fund reported 6,992 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 123,679 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Management has 0.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,045 shares. Smith Moore And holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,689 shares. Citadel holds 0.04% or 642,475 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth invested in 43,665 shares or 2.26% of the stock. Brandes Investment Prtn Ltd Partnership invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.45% or 496,139 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ltd holds 178,339 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Hollencrest Cap reported 1.08% stake. Covington Advsrs reported 75,558 shares stake. First Trust Advsr LP has invested 0.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rbf Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Convergence Inv Prtn Ltd Company invested in 75,360 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Moreover, Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Liability Co has 1.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 77,808 shares.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 51,349 shares to 143,712 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 48,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).