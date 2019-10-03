Cambiar Investors Has Upped By $1.83 Million Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Position; Profile of 10 Analysts Covering VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Cambiar Investors Llc increased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) stake by 72.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cambiar Investors Llc acquired 83,014 shares as Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)’s stock declined 24.51%. The Cambiar Investors Llc holds 196,882 shares with $4.52 million value, up from 113,868 last quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp now has $7.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $17.13. About 9.31M shares traded or 16.03% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M

Among 15 analysts covering Vmware (NYSE:VMW), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Vmware has $210 highest and $11400 lowest target. $175.47’s average target is 15.01% above currents $152.57 stock price. Vmware had 23 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 1 by Wells Fargo. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) rating on Thursday, April 18. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $206 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, August 23 with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Friday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, September 5. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, August 19. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, September 6 by Oppenheimer. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Morgan Stanley. See VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) latest ratings:

01/10/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Upgrade

06/09/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform New Target: $200.0000 Maintain

05/09/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral New Target: $152.0000 Upgrade

26/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $188.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $185.0000 New Target: $170.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $212.0000 New Target: $183.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $210.0000 New Target: $190.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $178.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Reduce Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $114.0000 Maintain

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on September 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) 36% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Beaten-Down Natural Gas Stocks You Can Buy to Weather a Recession – Motley Fool” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas to sell non-core pipeline stake for $256M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot to divest part of pipeline assets – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas (NYSE:COG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas has $32 highest and $23 lowest target. $26.80’s average target is 56.45% above currents $17.13 stock price. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by Tudor Pickering. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 393 shares. Paragon Management Ltd stated it has 1,000 shares. Profund Advsr Llc holds 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 17,109 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company has 191 shares. Bright Rock Cap Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.46% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 765,086 are owned by Tobam. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Hsbc Holding Public Limited invested in 340,414 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential Financial reported 401,490 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na accumulated 0% or 7,038 shares. 30,184 were reported by Cibc World. Banque Pictet & Cie owns 256,332 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Invest Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 12,600 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp holds 0.17% or 6.74 million shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 8.20M shares.

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 26,072 shares to 122,488 valued at $28.65M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) stake by 98,762 shares and now owns 226,864 shares. Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) was reduced too.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. DINGES DAN O bought $326,723 worth of stock. $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares were bought by DELANEY PETER B. The insider BEST RHYS J bought 7,500 shares worth $122,303.

The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $152.57. About 1.58 million shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 24/05/2018 – VMware Partners Honored at Annual Partner Leadership Summit; 17/04/2018 – CNBC: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 17/04/2018 – VMware Elevates the Hybrid Cloud Experience with New Releases of vSphere and vSAN; 25/04/2018 – VMware Exec Said to Take CEO Job at Andreessen’s Instart Logic; 07/03/2018 – With VMware Cloud on AWS Certification, SHI Further Expands Cloud Competency; 17/04/2018 – Terraform Enterprise Expands Private Install Environments to Include AWS, Azure, GCP, and VMware; 07/03/2018 – VMWARE INC – VMWARE CLOUD ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES IS NOW AVAILABLE IN EUROPE; 11/05/2018 – Klas Telecom Announces VMware vSAN Support for Voyager Tactical Data Center (Voyager TDC); 25/04/2018 – VMWARE SVP DHAWAN SAID TO BE NAMED CEO AT INSTART LOGIC; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think VMware (NYSE:VMW) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VMware +3.4% as Wells Fargo turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “VMWare (VMW) Just â€œStruck Oilâ€ â€“ Hereâ€™s How to Invest – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Moves In on VMware Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “VMware and Carbon Black Announce Extension of Tender Offer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 27, 2019.