Cambiar Investors Has Trimmed Rambus Del (RMBS) Position by $912,720; Luminus Management Cut Aecom (ACM) Stake as Stock Rose

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 10.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 541,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 4.69 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $177.35 million, down from 5.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.18. About 488,683 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 08/05/2018 – AECOM ACM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Modernizing Infrastructure Asset Management Leading to Major New Projects and Partnerships; 09/03/2018 – Aecom’s URS Federal Services Gest $961M Air Force Contract for Work Including Support for Remotely Piloted Aircraft Weapons Systems; 15/03/2018 – AECOM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- CO, UNITS AND CERTAIN LENDERS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF OCT 17, 2014; 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Rev $4.79B; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss/Shr 75c; 25/05/2018 – AECOM and Fosun subsidiary establish joint venture to advance transit oriented development opportunities across People’s Republic of China; 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Rambus Inc Del (RMBS) by 24.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 76,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% . The institutional investor held 231,342 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79 million, down from 307,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Rambus Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 256,430 shares traded. Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has declined 5.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBS News: 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS SIGNS LICENSE PACT FOR DPA COUNTERMEASURES TO BEIJING TO; 07/05/2018 – Rambus Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c-Adj Loss/Shr 13c; 04/05/2018 – RAMBUS FORMS JV IN CHINA TO DEVELOP RRAM TECHNOLOGY; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: RAMBUS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: RAMBUS 1Q REV. $46.4M; 02/04/2018 – Rambus Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – RAMBUS 1Q REV. $46.4M, EST. $97.0M; 04/05/2018 – Rambus, GigaDevice, THG Ventures Form Reliance Memory to Develop RRAM; 07/05/2018 – RAMBUS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 13C TO 20C, EST. EPS 20C; 06/03/2018 – Rambus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold RMBS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 85.57 million shares or 15.15% less from 100.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa accumulated 334,575 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) for 751,295 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) for 2.71M shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). California Employees Retirement System owns 166,696 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 0% or 1.10 million shares. One Trading LP stated it has 41,082 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 10,178 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc stated it has 8,885 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 202,900 were reported by Swiss Bank & Trust. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0% stake. Pnc Service Grp owns 4,058 shares. Cambiar Investors Llc accumulated 231,342 shares. Huntington Bank has invested 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Royal Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 265,607 shares.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $3.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 271,144 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $45.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 7,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK).

Analysts await Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.18 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. RMBS’s profit will be $20.00 million for 18.36 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Rambus Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -460.00% EPS growth.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 17,863 shares to 4.56M shares, valued at $195.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R) by 418,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold ACM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 135.03 million shares or 0.52% more from 134.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Raymond James Fin Services Advisors reported 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Sei Investments reported 0.02% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Company has 283,416 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.02% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) or 11,821 shares. Whittier Tru reported 0% stake. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 27,643 shares or 0% of the stock. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Lc has invested 0.83% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Inv House Ltd Llc stated it has 24,615 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 189,509 shares. Intl Gru invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Ellington Mngmt holds 0.08% or 11,700 shares. Webster State Bank N A invested in 0.01% or 2,413 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 106,785 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) has 0.02% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

